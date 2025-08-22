Phoenix metro dominates economic growth rankings for top 10 cities nationwide

MESA, AZ — Eight cities in metro Phoenix are among the top 10 municipalities nationwide with the strongest economic growth.

An Aug. 20 study released by Coworking Cafe shows the Valley saw an incomparable surge in economic growth between 2019 and 2023, with eight locations in the top 10 across three population sizes.

During that time, the metro had a 25.8% increase in roadway miles, GDP grew by 42% while business applications saw a 61% growth, according to the "Rising Powerhouses: The Cities Making America's Economic Future" study.

"That is a really impressive showing for many of our Valley cities," said Danny Court, principal and senior economist for Elliott D. Pollack & Co.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.