Grand Canyon begins water system repairs as search continues for missing person

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials continue the search for the missing person following last week's flooding in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area.

The park now has a path forward to restore water service and expects that work to take weeks, not months.

Crews are moving forward with construction of a temporary water intake at Bright Angel Creek to replace the one destroyed by the flood, according to a press release.

It is being designed to pump about 500 gallons per minute, the same capacity available before the flood.

Officials say electrical service to support this new system has been restored, debris removal is underway and crews continue preparing the site for construction.

While these repairs are underway, residents are asked to continue conserving water, as the South Rim continues to rely on stored water.

This comes after about 80 people were rescued after a major flash flood swept through the Grand Canyon.

RELATED: Rescuers saved some 80 people in Grand Canyon floods that left 2 dead and 1 missing, officials say

Waves of torrential rain hit the Bright Angel Creek area of the tourist destination that hosts 4.4 million visitors a year.

