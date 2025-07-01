Governor Hobbs to hold ceremonial signing of budget bill on Tuesday

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs is hosting a ceremonial bill signing for the FY2026 budget on Tuesday.

Governor Hobbs will be joined by legislators and stakeholders to celebrate the budget that supports veterans, bolsters public safety, and creates opportunity for working Arizonans and families.

Hobbs approved the budget last week.

