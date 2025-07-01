Governor Hobbs to hold ceremonial signing of budget bill on Tuesday
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed on Friday a bipartisan budget that boosts pay for first responders and increases spending on social services, capping a quarrelsome session of the Republican-led Legislature that brought the state to the brink of a government shutdown. The first-term Democrat broke her veto record, sparred with Republicans over agency leadership nominations and got on board with bipartisan proposals that ruffled the feathers of some members of her party. The session unfolded while Hobbs' 2026 bid to hold the reins of the battleground state loomed large.
PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs is hosting a ceremonial bill signing for the FY2026 budget on Tuesday.
Governor Hobbs will be joined by legislators and stakeholders to celebrate the budget that supports veterans, bolsters public safety, and creates opportunity for working Arizonans and families.
Hobbs approved the budget last week.
