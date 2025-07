GOODYEAR, AZ — A teenager is in critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool in Goodyear.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Goodyear Police and Fire crews were called to a home near Camelback and Citrus roads for reports of a possible drowning.

When crews arrived, family members were performing CPR on a teenage child. An exact age has not been provided.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been provided.