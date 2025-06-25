Gov. Hobbs vetoes two budget proposals as the state risks a possible shutdown

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed two budget proposals Wednesday, calling them partisan and reckless, as legislators near a deadline to reach a deal and avoid a state government shutdown.

Her action comes after House Republicans indicated last week that a budget negotiated by the state Senate and Hobbs' office lacked the needed votes in its chamber. The House instead introduced a budget to keep state operations running beyond June 30 and buy more time for negotiations. The chamber passed a separate budget earlier this month that it says is structurally balanced and conservative.

Hobbs vetoed both.

"It's now time for House Republican leadership to set the political games to the side and work with their colleagues in a productive fashion to deliver a bipartisan solution for the people of our state," she said in her veto letter.

Hobbs took similar action in early 2023 when she vetoed another budget proposal she said was one-sided and "an insult to Arizonans."