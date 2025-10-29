Gov. Hobbs allocates funds to help Arizona Food Banks, new fresh food program

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs is allocating funds to help Arizona's food banks as the federal government withholds funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

On Wednesday, Hobbs announced $1.8 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will go toward food banks to fill gaps for SNAP households seeking food.

The state is also partnering with the Arizona Food Bank Network to encourage Arizonans to donate to the banks. To find places to donate or volunteer, click here.

Additionally, Hobbs announced $300,000 in funds will go toward Food Bucks Now, a new emergency fresh food program launched through the Double Up Arizona Network to help families who participate in SNAP.

The program will offer $30 vouchers to SNAP households so they can purchase fresh produce at participating famers markets, mobile markets and community grocery stores.

“I’m proud to deliver this much-needed relief to families who are worried about putting food on the table, but also recognize it falls short of the $150 million in food assistance the federal government delivers to Arizonans every month. As someone who at times has relied on food stamps to get by, it is devastating to imagine what Arizona families are going through as they try to put food on the table for their families. President Trump must act today to ensure veterans, seniors and vulnerable children in Arizona don’t go hungry this November," Hobbs wrote.

On Tuesday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined several other states in a lawsuit against the Trump administration for “unlawfully suspending” food assistance during the government shutdown.

Governor Hobbs is also calling on retailers, grocers, and Arizona’s fresh produce industry to step up and support the state’s most vulnerable residents by contributing food, resources, and logistical support to communities facing heightened need.

"On behalf of our member food banks, we're grateful for this investment and the state's partnership in meeting the expected surge in demand for emergency food assistance," said April Bradham, President and CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network. "Food banks are already serving an unprecedented number of more than 770,000 people each month so the added support to serve even more Arizonans during this time is deeply needed and appreciated. We are grateful to the State and all the donors who can give to their local food banks during this time."