Gov. Ducey rescinds raft of virus executive orders

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 12:47:18-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is rescinding a series of executive orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor said Friday that most of them are no longer needed because the Legislature put them into law in the session that ended this week.

Some of the orders would remain in place until legislation takes effect in 90 days.

Those include orders preventing cities, towns and counties from issuing orders for businesses that are more stringent than those Ducey issues and barring universities from requiring COVID 19 vaccines or masks for unvaccinated students.

