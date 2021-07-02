Gov. Ducey rescinds raft of virus executive orders

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is rescinding a series of executive orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor said Friday that most of them are no longer needed because the Legislature put them into law in the session that ended this week.

Some of the orders would remain in place until legislation takes effect in 90 days.

Those include orders preventing cities, towns and counties from issuing orders for businesses that are more stringent than those Ducey issues and barring universities from requiring COVID 19 vaccines or masks for unvaccinated students.