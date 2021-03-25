Menu

Governor Doug Ducey says local mask mandates no longer enforceable under new executive order

Mask or no mask? ABC15 looks at a cultural divide on wearing masks.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Mar 25, 2021
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey announced a series of safety requirement rollbacks in Arizona Thursday, including one impacting local mask ordinances.

The newest executive order says: "...no county, city or town may make or issue any order, rule or regulation that conflicts with or is in addition to the policy...This includes but is not limited to mandated use of face coverings. Any city, town or county that has a rule, regulation or ordinance not in place as of March 11, 2020 that is in conflict with the provisions of this order shall not be enforced."

However, the executive order does say political subdivisions can still set and enforce policies in their own government buildings and on public transportation, including requiring face coverings.

It also states that businesses still have the right to maintain mask mandates in their own establishments and refuse service to those who do not comply.

Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said an emergency measure through the Arizona Department of Health Services was still in effect, requiring the use of face coverings in schools.

