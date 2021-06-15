Arizona executive order bans universities from requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order on Tuesday mandating that public colleges and universities cannot require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or require students to submit proof that they received the vaccine to attend in-person classes.

Ducey's executive order also mandated that students cannot be required to get a COVID-19 test or be required to wear a mask in order to be on campus.

Exemptions are given for those students working inside hospitals, clinics, group homes, and other healthcare facilities, that may require students or staff to show proof that they have been vaccinated.

A college or university can only require a COVID-19 test in the event of a "significant COVID-19 outbreak in a shared student housing setting that poses a risk to the students or staff," a move that would require prior approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services, according to the executive order.

Today, I issued an Executive Order protecting access to Arizona’s public universities and community colleges for all students. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 15, 2021

“The vaccine works, and we encourage Arizonans to take it. But it is a choice and we need to keep it that way,” said Gov. Ducey said in a statement. “Public education is a public right, and taxpayers are paying for it. We need to make our public universities available for students to return to learning. They have already missed out on too much learning."

Gov. Ducey's action appears to be in response to Arizona State University's updated policy that all students are expected -- though not required -- to have the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the fall semester. Students were also expected to upload proof of their vaccination to the University's online health portal.

The policy would also require students who were not vaccinated to submit a daily health check, to get a COVID-19 test twice a week, and to wear a mask in both indoor and outdoor spaces on campus.

Vaccinated students would not have to abide by those rules, according to ASU's policy.

While an executive order is a temporary measure, Gov. Ducey vowed to work with state Rep. TJ Shope to make it law.

Gov. Ducey's executive order appears to only apply to the COVID-19 vaccine.

ASU, Northern Arizona University, University of Arizona, and Grand Canyon University all require students to be immunized from MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella).