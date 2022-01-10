Gov. Doug Ducey to focus on education, water, border in 2022

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he wants to focus on education, border security and water during his eighth and final legislative session, which kicks off Monday with his annual state of the state address.

Ducey would reveal little about his priorities during a brief interview on Friday, but he said he’s not slowing down as he nears the end of his term.

The Republican governor took office in 2015 with a pledge to cut taxes every year and get income taxes as close to zero as possible.

He’s largely succeeded, culminating with his signing last year of a bill cutting taxes to 2.5% for everyone.