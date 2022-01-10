Gov. Ducey calls for $1 billion water plant in Arizona state of the state address

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey wants to set aside $1 billion to remove the salt from sea water and bring it to Arizona.
In 2019, we passed a monumental policy that we are told would never happen – the Drought Contingency Plan. If we could do this, we can do just about anything. #AZUnstoppable 1/ pic.twitter.com/JEPZVmkUKx— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 10, 2022
The Republican governor outlined the proposal for a major legacy project during his eighth and final state of the state address on Monday. Watch the full address below.
Ducey enters his final year with the state seeing a big budget surplus.
That's a major turnaround from his first speech to lawmakers in 2015 when he faced a $1 billion deficit.
Ducey also called for lawmakers to expand school choice, authorize a state-funded border wall and pay for a larger police presence along the border.
Our southern border has never been more deadly or more dangerous, and the White House and Congress have turned a blind eye. This is a national crisis, and leadership and a plan are needed. We won’t be waiting for D.C. to act. 1/ pic.twitter.com/ZNOYGJ7bgG— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 10, 2022