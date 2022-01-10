Watch
Gov. Ducey calls for $1 billion water plant in Arizona state of the state address

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, front, gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol as Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, right, R-Mesa, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, sit behind him Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 10, 2022
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey wants to set aside $1 billion to remove the salt from sea water and bring it to Arizona.

The Republican governor outlined the proposal for a major legacy project during his eighth and final state of the state address on Monday. Watch the full address below.

Ducey enters his final year with the state seeing a big budget surplus.

That's a major turnaround from his first speech to lawmakers in 2015 when he faced a $1 billion deficit.

Ducey also called for lawmakers to expand school choice, authorize a state-funded border wall and pay for a larger police presence along the border.

