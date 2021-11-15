COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in Arizona during the pandemic

According to a study by the Arizona Public Health Association, COVID-19 has been the number one cause of death for Arizonans since the beginning of the pandemic, and Arizona is the only state where COVID-19 is the main cause of death.

Over the past week, Arizona has averaged more than 3,500 COVID-19 cases per day and 35 COVID-19 related deaths per day.

Currently, 60.1% of Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health experts agree that the vaccine is still the best defense against the virus.

"Half the world has gotten these vaccines now and we have not been taken over by vampires, or zombies," said Dr. Ross Goldberg, a physician at Valleywise Hospital. "We have not seen huge genetic defects, you have not seen a drop in the fertility rate, and the whole thing about being tracked and chipped, if you own a smartphone, you’re a little late for that."

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Arizona remains in high transmission for COVID-19.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, despite these facts, recently said on The Mike Broomhead Show on KTAR that Arizona is doing great when it comes to COVID-19.

"Arizona has done as well as anybody at saving lives and livelihoods during the pandemic," said Governor Doug Ducey on October 28.

During the last 18 months, COVID-19 has not only become the leading cause of death in Arizona but has surpassed cancer and heart disease in that time. Nationally, COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death.