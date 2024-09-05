Gila County leaders take initiative to replace cesspools contaminating their community

GILA COUNTY, AZ — Cesspools are an outdated and unsafe way to get rid of human waste. Still, an estimated 75,000 cesspools are being used by Arizonans.

The state outlawed them in 1976, but many were grandfathered into the system.

Leaders in Gila County more than 5,000 of the cesspools are still being used there, but a new state and federal government effort is underway to replace them.

KNXV

Susan Keown has lived in Gila County since the 1990s, and has trying to get rid of the cesspool at her realtors' office ever since.

“All of our drinking water in this community is from wells," Keown said.

And the prevalence of cesspools has already polluted Christopher Creek. Waste inside cesspools doesn’t get treated, and seeps into the ground, landing it on the EPA's list for impaired streams.

“A few years ago, it became listed on the EPA impaired streams list for nitrogen and E. Coli," Jake Garrett, the Gila County Environmental Health Manager, said.

The concern from locals and county leaders led the state and federal governments to step in.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“Cesspools and failing septics are a problem throughout the entire region," Martha Guzman with the EPA said.

She adds many cesspools are still left because the cost to replace them is a lot for homeowners in rural communities.

"Most people don't have $15-20,000 laying around to do what's best for them," Guzman said.

As money for water projects is coming through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to Arizona, state water agencies knew Gila County could benefit.

The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority hopes this is just the first round of $250,000 for removing cesspools.

“They can really get going, do two or three years' worth of work, come back and reapply, and get $250,000 more," Lindsey Jones said. "Until we resolve the whole issue.”