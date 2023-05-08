Free water safety event at Phoenix Hilton resort, May 13

PHOENIX — Families are invited to a water safety event at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort.

On May 13, the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona is hosting its annual Summer Water Safety Day to bring awareness to the dangers of water following four drownings this past weekend.

“We have barely entered into the high temps that really drive people to water,” says Drowning Prevention Coalition or Arizona President Meghan Chute. “This weekend was a terrible way to kick off the summer season.”

During the May 13 event, Hilton Phoenix Resorts are opening its pools to the public for free.

This year, the event will be at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort.

Location: 11111 North 7th Street, Phoenix

Hours: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will have music, mascots and entertainment while families meet community advocates from fire departments, hospitals, YMCA, swim schools and more. There will also be CPR demonstrations and a water rescue.

“We want swimmers of all ages to realize that while the water is fun, we still need to respect it and take simple steps to protect themselves and their loved ones,” says Chute. “At this event, advocates educate the community in hopes to prevent a repeat of this past weekend.”

As of May 8, the Valley has seen five drownings involving children so far in 2023, according to media-reported data. This outpaces the number of deadly water incidents in the same time frame in recent years.