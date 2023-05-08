Five children have drowned in the Valley so far in 2023, outpacing recent years

PHOENIX — Safety officials are urging caution following a string of drownings in the Valley.

Last weekend, officials responded to numerous drownings, involving both adults and children. Those include a 2-year-old girl who died Sunday after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix and a 4-year-old who died after an incident at a Phoenix hotel pool.

As of May 8, the Valley has seen five drownings involving children so far in 2023, according to media-reported data. This outpaces the number of deadly water incidents in the same time frame in recent years.

To view the drownings and near-drownings from previous years in the map above, open the map's menu and toggle the layers.



In 2022, there were four drownings involving children by the start of the month of May.

involving children by the start of the month of May. In 2021, there was one drowning by the start of May . By mid-May, three additional drownings had occurred.

by the start of May By mid-May, three additional drownings had occurred. In 2020, there were two child drownings , followed by a third in the second week of May.

, followed by a third in the second week of May. In 2019, there were two drownings involving children by the start of May.

Nine media-reported near-drownings involving children in the Valley have also occurred thus far in 2023.

According to the non-profit organization National Drowning Prevention Alliance, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and a majority of childhood drownings occur during non-swim times.

The group stresses ‘The Five Layers of Protection’ which include: barriers and alarms, supervision, water competency, life jackets, and emergency preparation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges the following actions to help reduce the risk of drowning:

