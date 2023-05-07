2-year-old in 'extremely critical' condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in "extremely critical" condition after she was pulled from a swimming pool Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home in the area of 43rd Avenue and Dobbins Road just after 4 p.m. after the girl was found in the pool.

First responders began life-support measures before being taken to the hospital.

It is unknown how long she was in the pool.

This is the fourth water-related incident in the Valley this weekend. On Saturday, a 4-year-old boy died after being pulled from a hotel pool, a man's body was recovered from a lake in Mesa and an elderly man died after being pulled from a backyard pool.