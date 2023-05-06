Crews searching for man who allegedly went into a lake near Dobson and Baseline roads

MESA — Officials are searching in water and on land for a man who allegedly went into a lake in Mesa Saturday.

Authorities were called to a lake next to Dobson Library, near Baseline and Dobson roads sometime around 1 p.m.

Witnesses tell Mesa officials they saw a man go into the lake to retrieve a basketball and did not come back up.

A search is being conducted in the water and on land to locate the man.

Crews on scene tell ABC15 the water is more than 8 feet deep and are using a “ceiling access tool."

