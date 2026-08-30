Flash flooding causes major damage, forces evacuations in part of Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Flash flooding caused extensive damage in an area of Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, leading to emergency evacuations and the closure of several popular trails.

The National Park Service said flooding began at around 2:30 p.m. and swept through the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch areas of the park.

According to NPS officials, at least 62 people were evacuated from Phantom Ranch and lower North Kaibab Trail. NPS officials added more evacuations would take place Sunday at Phantom Ranch, Cottonwood Campground and other nearby areas.

Nearly all footbridges crossing Bright Angel Creek were destroyed by the flooding, NPS officials noted.

The following areas of the park are closed indefinitely, per the National Park Service:



Phantom Ranch

Bright Angel Campground

North Kaibab Trail

Black Bridge and Silver Bridge over Colorado River

More closure information https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/key-messages.htm

Grand Canyon National Park officials did not have a timeframe for when the impacted areas might reopen, and additional closures could still be necessary as damage assessments continue.

The Colorado River was also temporarily closed to river traffic because debris and metal structures had washed into the water.

In a press release, the National Park Service stated: “River parties already in the canyon are receiving direction through river operations rangers and the Grand Canyon River Alert system. Visitors with upcoming river trips should contact their commercial outfitter or NPS River Permits for trip-specific information.”

With more thunderstorms and heavy rain possible over the next several days, NPS officials are warning of additional flash flooding and other dangerous conditions in the canyon area.