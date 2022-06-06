Family remembers fallen White Mountain Apache Police officer, Adrian Lopez

WHITERIVER, AZ — Today a community is remembering a fallen officer killed in the line of duty.

The town of Whiteriver is welcoming the family of Adrian Lopez.

He was shot and killed Thursday night after a traffic stop turned into an altercation.

Deputies said the suspect, Kevin Nashio, was also killed after a pursuit and shootout with police.

"When I heard that doorbell and I opened the door, two FBI agents," said Lushana Lopez. "I just said, I didn't wait for them to introduce themselves, I said what happened to my husband."

That visit came early Friday morning for Lushana Lopez.

Her husband of 10 years, a father of two, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"Devastating like a bad dream, a nightmare." said Adrian's sister Sonia Felix.

She told ABC15, she already lost her father and other brother. Now, she's the only sibling left.

"He protected his community," said Felix. "Ever since he was a little kid, he said he wanted to be a police officer. That dream came true and it also took his life."

Adrian's wife and sister spoke with ABC15 at Sky Harbor Airport, traveling in from Los Angeles.

They say being a police officer was his dream.

Serving first in the army and then moving from the Los Angeles area to Wyoming and later Arizona, becoming a police officer.

"He was trying to make his way back home and that was the closest he got," said Lushana.

Adrian's wife said she's proud of her husband, and her face still lights up when describing her husband.

"He was very unique very charismatic very funny very outspoken and he had a heart of gold he loved to help anybody in need.

Adrian started with the White Mountain Apache Police Department in January.

The community of Whiteriver has treated Adrian like family.

Holding processions, creating a memorial and greeting the family all to honor his sacrifice.

"He's a hero to them, that community has been very very supportive to him and to all of us," Felix.

The family says they now plan take Adrian back home to California, knowing he's always with them.

"I'm going to miss every little thing about him," said Lushana.

One other officer, Lonnie Thompson, was also injured during the shootout last Thursday.

He was airlifted to the Valley, but we were told his injuries were not life threatening.

