White Mountain Apache officer killed, other injured during shooting with suspect

WHITERIVER, AZ — A tribal officer is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting with a suspect in Whiteriver, Arizona, south of Pinetop and Show Low.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, a White Mountain Apache Police officer was making a traffic stop on East Fork Road when an altercation between the officer and driver occurred.

Officials say that's when the officer was shot and killed.

The suspect then took the officer's patrol vehicle and left the scene with White Mountain Apache Police officers in pursuit.

The pursuit traveled through a very remote area of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation to the Hawley Lake area.

At this location, officials say there was a gun battle between the suspect and officers.

One officer was struck by gunfire and the suspect was killed.

The injured officer was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment.

The names of the officers and the suspect have not yet been released.

In February, Yavapai-Apache Police Sergeant Preston Brogdon was shot and seriously injured.

Officers from multiple agencies assisted during the incident, including White Mountain Apache Game Rangers, San Carlos Apache Game Rangers, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is handling the investigation.

Following the shooting, the White Mountain Apache Tribe released the following statement:

The Tribe is indebted to our Police Department and EMS for their prompt and courageous response, and grateful for the assistance rendered by our neighboring jurisdictions. Our prayers, tonight, are with the families of those officers involved, and with all of our first responders.

Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse released the following statement:

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest sympathy for the loss of the White Mountain Apache Police Officer and the Officer that was injured serving their community today.