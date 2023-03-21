Evacuations underway as parts of Arizona experiencing flooding

Residents in Yavapai County and other parts of Arizona are being told to evacuate or be prepared to evacuate as today's weather creates rising water levels around the state's rivers and basins.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for residents in the Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas along Wet Beaver Creek as there is major flooding in the area. Residents should evacuate now or move to higher ground, according to YCSO.

An evacuation center is located at 395 S Main St in Camp Verde. If you have an emergency Call 911. For questions regarding the flooding or evacuations call 928-442-5103.

On Tuesday afternoon, a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for residents in the Oak Creek area, just south of Sedona. The City of Sedona has alerted its residents to be SET to leave before water levels rise and to be cautious and leave early.

Examples of streets/areas near Oak Creek include:

Newcastle Lane

Blackhawk Lane

Trails End

Copper Cliffs

Sycamore Road

The villas at Poco Diablo

Center for the New Age

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Rancho Sedona RV Park

And everything north of the RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

Driveways and low water crossings could become impassable during these events and drivers should NOT attempt to cross them if water is present. Remember to turn around, don't drown.

READY, SET, GO orders are given in the event of flooding.

READY status indicates that you should be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community and take proactive steps to prepare for seasonal threats. The city encourages all residents to always be in ready status.

SET status indicates that you need to be alert because there is significant danger and residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area.

GO status indicates danger in your area is imminent and life threatening, and you should evacuate.

The Tonto National Forest has closed several recreational areas at the Salt River until further notice. These sites include Granite Reef, Phon D Sutton and Coon Bluff. Due to water levels and water pressure, please stay out of these areas.

