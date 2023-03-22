LIVE UPDATES: Evacuations and weather alerts amid flooding, ongoing storms in Arizona

Evacuation orders and warnings have been put in place for several areas as stormwater creates dangerous flooding conditions.

More storms Wednesday morning could bring further issues for communities around the Valley and in the high country.

Here are the latest weather updates:

8:37 a.m.

⚠️Take it slow on the roads today! Snow, ice & rain have led to slide-offs in many areas in the last 24 hrs, including this non-injury incident on I-40 in Williams yesterday. Allow extra travel time & check road conditions & closures at https://t.co/PM26cM45SI before you go. pic.twitter.com/zCKGdqMLaV — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 22, 2023

8:30 a.m.

8:12 a.m.

CLOSED: Tonopah Salome Hwy Eastbound & Westbound at Hassayampa Dr due to flooding. Avoid the area. Turn around don't drown. #phxtraffic — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MaricopaRoads) March 22, 2023

8:04 a.m.

Flood Warnings posted for multiple rivers and creeks around central Arizona this morning as water levels continue to rise, posing a threat of flooding in several communities.



Evacuations are underway for parts of #Sedona and #Cottonwood this morning. #abc15wx #azwx pic.twitter.com/oM2C6cODHL — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) March 22, 2023

7:54 a.m.

We are seeing that water flow faster and faster here in Rimrock. This is Wet Beaver Creek - not normally a raging river like this @abc15 pic.twitter.com/oxM7mAKdip — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) March 22, 2023

7:48 a.m.

Due to rain, washes are seeing increased flow and higher elevations. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED WASHES! Use extreme caution. pic.twitter.com/vmmHdXAgOL — Town of Cave Creek (@CaveCreek_AZ) March 22, 2023

7:40 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW: MCSO says they are in the process of rescuing two people stuck in a vehicle in the water near Rockaway Hills Road and New Cahava Ranch in the Cave Creek area. — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) March 22, 2023

Water rescue underway in Cave Creek

7:31 a.m.

You can see Wet Beaver Creek rushing like a river behind me @abc15 pic.twitter.com/0eKT6IaB6W — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) March 22, 2023

7:21 a.m.

Wow. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Desert Drive Times this high before.



It will take you nearly an hour and 15 minutes to go from the West Valley to Phoenix. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/U6ZoA9axIC — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) March 22, 2023

7:15 a.m.

7:14 a.m.

6:52 a.m.

⚠️ River Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 8:00 PM MST for Oak Creek near Sedona.



This includes Sedona, Red Rock State Park, and Slide Rock State Park. More info: https://t.co/Sz4Gq7TvvE. #azwx pic.twitter.com/SJCi6H76SO — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 22, 2023

6:45 a.m.

6:30 a.m.

⚠️ Areal Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 12:30 PM MST for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties.



This includes Ash Fork. More info: https://t.co/uamAuYFfc3. #azwx pic.twitter.com/mCaCsio3bk — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 22, 2023

🌧️🌧️NOW: It's going to be a soggy commute in the Valley today. Keep your speed down, use your lights and don't tailgate. #phxtraffic



For current road conditions, check the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd

📱 Android: https://t.co/PEVlWCgkxj pic.twitter.com/rGBc0XUvAx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 22, 2023

6:24 a.m.

620 AM (MST) - Update, portions of the Winter Storm Warning have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. Additional flooding has been reported near Black Canyon City and Ash Fork. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8pzK2KwbwL — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 22, 2023

6:20 a.m.

CLOSED: Patton Rd between 293rd Ave and Douglas Ranch Rd is closed in both directions due to flooding. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/I1aHAjokhX — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MaricopaRoads) March 22, 2023

5:38 a.m.

⚠️ Areal Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 10:00 PM MST for the Agua Fria River in Yavapai County.



This includes Black Canyon City, Arcosanti, Rock Springs, and Agua Fria N.M.. More info: https://t.co/yUKEsNL1vs. #azwx pic.twitter.com/fK9lYc9Llz — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 22, 2023

5:06 a.m.

5 AM (MST) - Huge amounts of rain and some high elevation snow continue to fall along the Mogollon Rim. Flooding continues in nearly every waterway in Yavapai County and northern Gila County. Here is a look at the various Watches, Warnings, Advisories in the region. #azwx pic.twitter.com/mA668OwJtx — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 22, 2023

4:47 a.m., March 22