Tussock Fire prompts several evacuations near Crown King, AZ

CROWN KING, AZ — Officials said evacuation orders have been set for several towns due to the Tussock Fire Sunday.

In a tweet, the Arizona Bureau of Land Management said evacuation orders have been issued for Minnehaha, Fort Misery, and Horsethief Basin.

Officials added that residents of Crown King should begin preparing in the event of an evacuation order is issued.

The Tussock Fire started Saturday and is burning approximately 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg and eight miles southwest of Crown King.

Crews say the fire is about 2,500 acres and spreading north, approximately one mile south of Prescott National Forest. Smoke can be seen for miles as it drifts southeast toward Lake Pleasant. Officials say multiple ground and air resources are battling the blaze. Officials say Old Senator Highway is closed near Crown King.

On Sunday, Yavapai County Sheriff officials said fire crews have been working all night to control the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Travelers are asked to stay away from the area as crews work to contain the fire.

