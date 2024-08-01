Watch Now
Drug bust at Lukeville Port of Entry said to be largest in CBP history; 4 million fentanyl pills seized

LUKEVILLE, AZ — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped about four million fentanyl pills from entering the country.

Officials say on July 1, a 20-year-old man from Arizona, a U.S. citizen, was stopped at the Lukeville Port of Entry while driving a 2011 pick-up truck that was hauling a sports recreational vehicle.

CBP officers inspected the vehicles and noticed anomalies throughout the frame of the trailer. While inspecting it they found packages containing about four million blue fentanyl pills.

“This is the largest fentanyl seizure in CBP’s history, and reflects our unwavering determination to protect our nation and to disrupt the criminal activities of ruthless drug cartels,” said Troy Miller, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “Every day, CBP officers and agents are on our front line, using their keen instincts and the latest technology to prevent deadly drugs from entering our country and poisoning our communities.”

Officials note that several days later, at the same port of entry, a second seizure occurred of about 270 pounds of methamphetamine. In this second case, a 45-year-old Mexican man was arrested on July 12 while attempting to enter the U.S. with 39 packages of meth.

Lukeville meth drug bust

The combined estimated value of both seizures is more than $12 million, officials said.

“This is an enormous amount of dangerous drugs that officers at the Port of Lukeville prevented from reaching communities throughout the United States,” said  Guadalupe Ramirez, Director of Field Operations, Tucson Field Office.

