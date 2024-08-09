'Double Arch' collapses in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

PAGE, AZ — The "Double Arch" in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah, has collapsed, the National Parks Service reported Friday.

The arch, also known as the Toilet Bowl, Crescent Pool and Hole in the Roof, collapsed on Thursday.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area stretches from northern Arizona into Utah and is hundreds of miles. Double Arch is accessed by a short but challenging hike and is a popular area for taking photos.

NPS says Double Arch was formed from 190-million-year-old Navajo sandstone in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods. Erosion from weather, wind and rain has degraded the arch over time. Officials say changing water levels and erosion from "wave action" ultimately contributed to the collapse of the arch.

No injuries were reported from the collapse.

A photo from NPS shows what the arch looks like after the collapse.

The photo below shows what it looked like BEFORE the collapse:

“This event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell," said Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent Michelle Kerns in a statement. "These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions. While we don’t know what caused this collapse, we will continue to maintain our resource protection efforts on Lake Powell for future generations to enjoy. Please enjoy our resources but leave no trace.”