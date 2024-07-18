DATA: Who is ahead in the money race leading to the July 30 primary election?

PHOENIX — Arizona’s primary election is on July 30. This means the final push to get out the vote for candidates looking to win their party’s nomination is well underway.
It’s an expensive endeavor, and the latest round of campaign finance reports shows which candidates have the most to spend going into the final stretch.
Here is a list of the most-watched contests in Arizona. All numbers are what is reported in the July quarterly reports and covers between the end of March to the end of June.
U.S Senate
Democrat Ruben Gallego leads all his potential Republican challengers in the amount raised and on hand. Gallego does not have a primary opponent and has been spending heavily on political advertisements in recent months.
Ruben Gallego (D)
- Raised: $10,479,191
- Spent: $10,881,932
- Cash on Hand: $9,245,944
Kari Lake (R)
- Raised: $4,322,821
- Spent: $4,048,463
- Cash on Hand: $2,793,763
Mark Lamb (R)
- Raised: $422,368
- Spent: $412,505
- Cash on Hand: $263,478
Arizona Congressional District 1
This district situated mostly in Scottsdale and the north Phoenix suburbs is shaping up to be the most competitive seat in November. Five democrats have raised over $100,000 to take on incumbent Republican David Schweikert, who does not have a major opponent.
David Schweikert (R)
- Raised: $582,876
- Spent: $220,822
- Cash on Hand: $1,554,154
Conor O’Callaghan (D)
- Raised: $203,864
- Spent: $592,669
- Cash on Hand: $813,138
Andrei Cherny (D)
- Raised: $427,964
- Spent: $919,902
- Cash on Hand: $693,126
Marlene Galan-Woods (D)
- Raised: $349,647
- Spent: $176,196
- Cash on Hand: $489,353
Amish Shah (D)
- Raised: $232,228
- Spent: $429,696
- Cash on Hand: $353,623
Andrew Horne (D)
- Raised: $7,083
- Spent: $524,126
- Cash on Hand: $178,433
Arizona Congressional District 3
A heavily Hispanic district anchored by downtown Phoenix. Two democrats are vying to replace Ruben Gallego in a contest that is not expected to be competitive in November.
Raquel Teran (D)
- Raised: $276,225
- Spent: $242,820
- Cash on Hand: $481,391
Yassamin Ansari (D)
- Raised: $295,785
- Spent: $968,526
- Cash on Hand: $229,668
Arizona Congressional District 8
Former US Senate candidate Blake Masters dominates the money race in this conservative West Valley District. Five Republicans are seeking to replace outgoing representative Debbie Lesko.
Blake Masters (R)
- Raised: $169,519
- Spent: $1,708,313
- Cash on Hand: $1,203,652
Ben Toma (R)
- Raised: $231,531
- Spent: $409,959
- Cash on Hand: $219,687
Abraham Hamadeh (R)
- Raised: $700,651
- Spent: $791,084
- Cash on Hand: $158,452
Trent Franks (R)
- Raised: $165,467
- Spent: $295,040
- Cash on Hand: $77,898