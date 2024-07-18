DATA: Who is ahead in the money race leading to the July 30 primary election?

PHOENIX — Arizona’s primary election is on July 30. This means the final push to get out the vote for candidates looking to win their party’s nomination is well underway.

It’s an expensive endeavor, and the latest round of campaign finance reports shows which candidates have the most to spend going into the final stretch.

Here is a list of the most-watched contests in Arizona. All numbers are what is reported in the July quarterly reports and covers between the end of March to the end of June.

U.S Senate

Democrat Ruben Gallego leads all his potential Republican challengers in the amount raised and on hand. Gallego does not have a primary opponent and has been spending heavily on political advertisements in recent months.

Ruben Gallego (D)



Raised: $10,479,191

Spent: $10,881,932

Cash on Hand: $9,245,944

Kari Lake (R)



Raised: $4,322,821

Spent: $4,048,463

Cash on Hand: $2,793,763

Mark Lamb (R)



Raised: $422,368

Spent: $412,505

Cash on Hand: $263,478

Arizona Congressional District 1

This district situated mostly in Scottsdale and the north Phoenix suburbs is shaping up to be the most competitive seat in November. Five democrats have raised over $100,000 to take on incumbent Republican David Schweikert, who does not have a major opponent.

David Schweikert (R)



Raised: $582,876

Spent: $220,822

Cash on Hand: $1,554,154

Conor O’Callaghan (D)



Raised: $203,864

Spent: $592,669

Cash on Hand: $813,138

Andrei Cherny (D)



Raised: $427,964

Spent: $919,902

Cash on Hand: $693,126

Marlene Galan-Woods (D)



Raised: $349,647

Spent: $176,196

Cash on Hand: $489,353

Amish Shah (D)



Raised: $232,228

Spent: $429,696

Cash on Hand: $353,623

Andrew Horne (D)



Raised: $7,083

Spent: $524,126

Cash on Hand: $178,433

Arizona Congressional District 3

A heavily Hispanic district anchored by downtown Phoenix. Two democrats are vying to replace Ruben Gallego in a contest that is not expected to be competitive in November.

Raquel Teran (D)



Raised: $276,225

Spent: $242,820

Cash on Hand: $481,391

Yassamin Ansari (D)



Raised: $295,785

Spent: $968,526

Cash on Hand: $229,668

Arizona Congressional District 8

Former US Senate candidate Blake Masters dominates the money race in this conservative West Valley District. Five Republicans are seeking to replace outgoing representative Debbie Lesko.

Blake Masters (R)



Raised: $169,519

Spent: $1,708,313

Cash on Hand: $1,203,652

Ben Toma (R)



Raised: $231,531

Spent: $409,959

Cash on Hand: $219,687

Abraham Hamadeh (R)



Raised: $700,651

Spent: $791,084

Cash on Hand: $158,452

Trent Franks (R)

