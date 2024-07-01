Crews investigating after 69-year-old man dies hiking in the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Officials are investigating after a 69-year-old man died while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park Saturday.

At approximately 7 p.m. on June 29, crews received a report of a semi-conscious hiker along the River Trail, located halfway between the Silver and Black bridges near Phantom Ranch.

The individual, identified by Grand Canyon officials as 69-year-old Scott Sims from Texas, fell unconscious, with attempts to resuscitate him unsuccessful.

Earlier in June, another individual died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail.

Grand Canyon officials advise those hiking to avoid the inner canyon during the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and that rescue efforts may be delayed during the summer months due to staffing, calls for service, and potential limited helicopter flying capabilities.

National Park Service officials, in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner, are investigating the incident.