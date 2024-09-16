Watch Now
Crest Way Fire prompts evacuations for some residents in Yarnell area

YARNELL, AZ — Evacuations are underway for some residents in the Yarnell area due to a brush fire.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the Crest Way Fire is threatening residents on South Looka Way and East including South Crest Way in Yarnell.

Those living in the effected area are being told to get out immediately. Those living around the area should be prepared to evacuate.

No other details have been provided.

