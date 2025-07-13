Chlorine gas released after fire at Grand Canyon water facility

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A wildfire burning in Grand Canyon National Park triggered a chlorine gas leak Saturday afternoon after flames reached a water treatment facility.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on July 12, firefighters responding to the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim reported that the park’s water treatment plant had caught fire. Officials confirmed that chlorine gas was released as a result.

Chlorine gas is toxic and heavier than air, meaning it can settle into lower elevations, including the inner canyon where many hikers and river rafters travel.

Authorities evacuated firefighters from the North Rim and cleared hikers from parts of the inner canyon. Park officials also instructed all Colorado River trips to avoid Phantom Ranch.

The North Kaibab Trail, Phantom Ranch, and South Kaibab Trail remain closed while crews assess the situation.

The potential spread of the gas is being monitored by the NOAA. Current models show it does not pose a critical threat to nearby communities.

People in Marble Canyon, Lees Ferry, and parts of the Navajo Nation may notice a chlorine odor in the air.

Officials say they’ll provide updates as more information becomes available. Until then, visitors are asked to avoid closed areas and follow park guidance.