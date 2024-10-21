Watch Now
Check your tickets! Saturday's Arizona Lottery drawing leads to $1M 'The Pick' jackpot winner

A Saturday Powerball ticket also won $50,000
Arizona Lottery
Posted
and last updated

Check your lottery tickets! According to Arizona Lottery officials, one 'The Pick' ticket hit the $1 million jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 19 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K convenience store near Scottsdale and Shea roads.

The winning numbers for 'The Pick' were 13, 21, 24, 25, 32 and 42.

Saturday's Powerball drawing also resulted in one player winning $50,000. That ticket was sold at a Fry's Marketplace in Buckeye.

The winning Powerball numbers were 7, 16, 19, 45, 64 and Powerball 25.

Both winning tickets have yet to be claimed, according to Arizona Lottery's unclaimed prizes list.

