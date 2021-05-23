Changes to Arizona unemployment benefits: How to prove your job search history

Arizonans will now have to prove they are searching for a job to keep receiving unemployment benefits.

Earlier this month, Governor Doug Ducey reinstated the requirement for people to actively look for work in order to receive benefits.

According to the Department of Economic Security, every time you log onto the state's portal to file a claim, there will be a section where you'll need to enter as much information as possible about your job search.

DES says you'll have to complete at least four "work search activities" each week on four different days of the week. There is a long list on the DES website showing what counts as a "work search activity", but the most common ones are contacting an employer or interviewing for a job. Uploading a resume, registering with a career placement facility, or contacting your union also counts.

There is a document on the DES website that you can download to help log your progress.

You'll have to state what type of contact you made, who you specifically contacted and the employer's phone number and address.

Some Arizonans say it's not just about finding any job, it's about finding the right job. Arizona's maximum unemployment payout is $240 a week. The federal government is giving an extra $300 a week through September.

That means you could be making more through unemployment right now, compared to a minimum wage-paying job.

Regardless, DES says they may audit your submissions, so they recommend keeping copies of email or website confirmations to prove you're submitting applications.

Currently, over 200,000 Arizonans are receiving state unemployment benefits.

Under Gov. Ducey's new plan, workers who get and keep a full-time job for 10 weeks will be eligible for a $2,000 bonus.

For more information about the requirements, click here.