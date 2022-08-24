Calls for FEMA to assist Duncan after flooding hit small town

DUNCAN, AZ — An Arizona lawmaker is asking federal emergency officials for help after flooding hit the small town of Duncan.

Early Monday morning, the Gila River reached a major flood stage, that led to the evacuation of 35 to 40 homes and businesses.

Duncan sits east of Safford along the Arizona-New Mexico border.

In a letter to FEMA, Congressman Tom O’Halleran asked for immediate federal assistance, “the Town of Duncan needs significant and immediate federal assistance to ensure the safety of residents and their properties, help with cleanup and help implement future flood mitigation measures,” the letter stated.

As families in Duncan face severe flooding, I sent a letter calling on FEMA to immediately deliver federal flood assistance to the town, and my staff met with town officials to receive an update and hear how my office can assist on the ground. pic.twitter.com/Mfw5TBROm2 — Rep. Tom O'Halleran (@RepOHalleran) August 24, 2022

Officials told ABC15 on Monday that several sections of a levee along the Gila River broke, and concerns grew Monday that more spots could fail.

By Tuesday, flood waters have receded, leading business owners and home owners to begin cleanup.

According to National Weather Service data, all previous historic crests of the Gila River at Duncan are measured below the Monday morning measurement of 22.54 feet.

NWS also says the Gila River crested at more than 30 feet, breaking an all-time record for the gauge site near Virden, New Mexico, which is located just east of Duncan.