Bullhead City police investigate death of woman found in burglarized home

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Bullhead City police are investigating after officers found a deceased woman inside a home that appears to have been burglarized.

Police were called to a house around 3 p.m. Friday after a neighbor reported finding a dead person inside.

According to investigators, the neighbor said an unknown man passing by told him there was a dead woman inside the home and that her vehicle had been stolen. The neighbor then entered the unlocked home and found the woman on a couch.

Officers say the woman's body was in a mummified state, and detectives believe she had been dead inside the home for several months.

According to police, the Medical Examiner reports there are no immediate signs of foul play, and investigators currently believe the death was due to natural causes.

However, police say there are signs the home may have been ransacked after the woman's death, and they believe her vehicle was stolen.

This remains an active investigation, and no additional details have been released.