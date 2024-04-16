Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Bone in child's rock collection identified as military captain killed in 1951 training exercise

The bone was believed to be found in Arizona, but how it got here is a mystery
Copy of DO NOT DELETE- Blue BKG (5).png
AP, Ramapo College
Copy of DO NOT DELETE- Blue BKG (5).png
Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:53:58-04

More than 60 years ago, U.S. Marine Corps Captain Everett Leland Yager was killed in a military exercise over California.

All of his remains were recovered in Riverside County and he was buried in Missouri — or at least that’s what was originally thought.

EverettLelandYager-YearbookPic.png
A yearbook photo of Capt. Everett Leland Yager

Last year, a piece of bone found in a child’s rock collection was sent for testing. The piece was believed to be picked up in Arizona as the child explored and expanded the collection.

Genetic testing and a close familial match revealed that the piece of bone was a jawbone belonging to Capt. Yager.

FULL SECTION: Arizona's Coldest Cases

Ramapo College Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center says no one knows how the remains got to Arizona in the first place, especially since the deadly incident happened in 1951 in another state.

“One theory is that a scavenger, such as a bird, picked it up and eventually deposited it during its travels over Arizona,” experts said in a press release.

The remains are in the process of being united with Yager’s family.

RELATED STORIES
COLD CASE: Phoenix PD make arrest in 2006 double murder Coldest Cases: Mikelle Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home 25 years ago Coldest Cases: New database shows the power of DNA advancement in solving crimes MCSO investigating after human remains found in Tonto National Forest

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo