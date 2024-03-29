COLD CASE: Phoenix PD make arrest in double murder case nearly 18 years later

PHOENIX — Two people have been arrested in connection to a 2006 cold case in Phoenix.

Phoenix police officials announced the arrests of 45-year-old Johnnie Herron and 46-year-old Johnny Maxwell.

Authorities say that in August of 2006, the two entered a home near 28th Street and Atlanta Avenue, north of Roeser Road, intending to rob the place.

Two victims were later found dead inside that home. They were identified as 33-year-old Clarissa Saunders and 27-year-old Rahmon Brown. Police say they were both shot and died from their injuries.

Phoenix police detectives worked on the case but were unable to identify any suspects at the time. The case was then transferred to the Cold Case Homicide Squad.

Officials say that after further investigating and reviewing additional avenues of evidence, two suspects were identified as Herron and Maxwell.

Maxwell is reportedly already in custody for unrelated charges and will be charged with multiple felonies from this investigation.

Herron was located and arrested on March 22, 2024, and booked into jail on multiple charges including murder.

No other details have been released.

