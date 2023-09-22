Arizona's Coldest Cases: ABC15 true crime series exploring unsolved murders streaming now

PHOENIX — Arizona has countless homicides and missing persons cases that remain unsolved, and 'Arizona's Coldest Cases' looks to shed light on these crimes.

Arizona's Coldest Cases is an ABC15 true crime series, where we team up with local law enforcement, bringing awareness to the victims and their families still awaiting justice.

Each episode breaks down a single case, giving you a timeline of the investigation from where things started to where things stand now. We go beyond just the facts, showing you never-before-seen photos, documents, and videos in an effort to elicit tips in the search for answers.

We hope to keep these cases front and center within the community no matter how much time has passed, and with the public's help, detectives are hopeful these cold cases can one day be solved.

This week, Arizona's Coldest Cases dives into the murders of Lisa Gurrieri and Brandon Rumbaugh. The young couple was on a camping trip in northern Arizona nearly 20 years ago when they were shot and killed in the back of their pickup truck. Their killer was never found.

Watch Arizona's Coldest Cases with the ABC15 app on your Roku or your favorite streaming devices. Watch the first portion of the show in the player above.

Click here to download the ABC15 streaming app on your devices now.