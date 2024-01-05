Arizona's Coldest Cases: Mikelle Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home 25 years ago

It's now been 25 years since 11-year-old Mikelle Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home. Her family has never given up hope in the search for answers.

Now, all these years later, there could soon be some movement in Biggs' case.

In this episode of Arizona's Coldest Cases, we highlight one of the biggest missing persons cases the Valley has ever seen.

WHAT HAPPENED THAT DAY:

Family told ABC15 that Mikelle was in front of their Mesa home on January 2, 1999. She was riding her bike, along with many of the other neighborhood kids, waiting for the ice cream truck. When the sun started to set, everyone began heading inside. Mikelle was last seen around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Toltec and El Moro Avenue. Investigators believe all it took was around 90 seconds for someone to grab her and put her in a car - never to be seen since. All officers found at the scene were two quarters and the bike Mikelle had been riding.

THE INVESTIGATION:

The Mesa Police Department has received thousands of tips over the years, many turning out to be false.

ABC15 sat down with the new detective on the case and learned that he is focusing on specific information that points back to a convicted sexual predator who has been on their radar from the beginning. Detective Paul Sipe confirmed Dee Blalock is their person of interest. He's never been charged with any crimes in the Mikelle case but lived in her neighborhood at the time.

As part of Arizona's Coldest Cases, ABC15's Ashey Paredez was able to find video of Blalock after spending hours searching ABC15 archives. It showed him at a 'block watch' event for Mikelle, just 10 days after her disappearance. Det. Sipe has requested a copy of that footage.

Det. Sipe says his goal is to speak with Blalock, who was taken into custody for unrelated violent crimes just months after speaking at that event. Blalock remains behind bars to this day.

