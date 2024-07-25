Body of missing Patagonia Lake State Park man recovered by officials Thursday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, authorities confirmed that they have recovered the body of a man who went missing at Patagonia Lake State Park.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office (SCCSO) began a search at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that the man was missing due to a possible drowning.

According to SCCSO, multiple agencies assisted in the search using specialized underwater search equipment and specially trained dogs.

On Thursday, crews recovered the body of the man, identified by officials as Pima County Corrections Officer Brayan Torres.

Arizona State Parks spoke with KGUN 9's Ryan Fish, saying such drownings at Patagonia Lake are "infrequent," and that the lake has not seen a drowning in years. They say, most commonly, drownings occur in Patagonia Lake when someone who is not a strong swimmer tries to swim across the lake.

The Patagonia Lake marina and swimming area were closed due to search efforts.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KGUN 9 where Ryan Fish will have a full report later in the day.