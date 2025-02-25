Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Bill aimed at curbing cell phone use in classrooms passes Arizona House, moves to Senate

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
kid-cell-phone-online-solicitation-on-social-media-WFTS.png
Posted

PHOENIX — The Arizona House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at curbing cell phone use during school hours. 

“Teachers shouldn’t have to fight a losing battle against smartphones,” said State Representative Beverly Pingerelli, who sponsored the bill, in a news release. “This bill hands them the tools to keep kids locked in on what matters—building a future, not chasing likes. I’m proud to see lawmakers from both sides agree: education beats distraction every time.”

HB2484, which is now moving to the Senate, would require school districts and charter schools to create policies that keep cell phones put away during classroom hours. There would be exceptions for emergencies and teacher-approved academic tasks, according to the House of Representatives.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen