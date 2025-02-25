Bill aimed at curbing cell phone use in classrooms passes Arizona House, moves to Senate

PHOENIX — The Arizona House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at curbing cell phone use during school hours.

“Teachers shouldn’t have to fight a losing battle against smartphones,” said State Representative Beverly Pingerelli, who sponsored the bill, in a news release. “This bill hands them the tools to keep kids locked in on what matters—building a future, not chasing likes. I’m proud to see lawmakers from both sides agree: education beats distraction every time.”

HB2484, which is now moving to the Senate, would require school districts and charter schools to create policies that keep cell phones put away during classroom hours. There would be exceptions for emergencies and teacher-approved academic tasks, according to the House of Representatives.