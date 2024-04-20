Battle over abortion brews as people attend rallies around the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — The battle over abortion in Arizona reignited after the State Supreme Court decided to ban nearly all abortions, reverting back to an 1864 penal code. In the last week, there have been multiple rallies held in the Valley as both sides speak out.

At a rally Friday, volunteers were gathering signatures for a potential ballot measure that could put abortion access in the hands of Arizonans.

"It's just gaining momentum with the ruling in the Supreme Court," said a volunteer.

She told ABC15 she's been out gathering signatures with Arizonans for Abortion Access since November.

"As a woman, as something we’ve had a right to do, it's regressed," said Kathy Smith who was at the Arizona State Capitol Wednesday. "It's being taken away. It's like who does that."

Two of the rallies were held at the State Capitol as lawmakers returned Wednesday.

"Where is the baby’s freedom," said one woman. "I’m speaking for the baby."

As the battle brews, providers like Desert Star Institute for Family Planning still have their doors open. The ruling announced almost two weeks ago does not take effect immediately.

"People who are impacted the most when we cannot provide care are the people who already face barriers to healthcare in general," said the CEO of Desert Star Dr. Deshawn Taylor.

Dr. Taylor said her focus is both the present and what could happen down the road.

"It's both it is planning on how to keep the doors open so that we can provide abortion again when the time comes," said Dr. Taylor.

Desert Star had to close its doors before during the legal limbo after the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

She told ABC15 they are now facing that possibility again, which is why she started an online fundraiser.

"It's really important because independent abortion clinics like ours are closing across the country," said Dr. Taylor. "And once an independent clinic closes, they really don't open back up."

At the State Capitol this week, more attempts were blocked in the House to get a vote on a repeal of the 1864 law.

Some progress was seen in the State Senate but a full vote on a possible repeal is likely weeks away.

"We support the protection of unborn children's lives from the very beginning until the moment of birth," said Cathi Herrod, president of Center for Arizona Policy.

Herrod said she is against the repeal of the near-total ban on abortions.

"So our view is that Arizona's pre-Roe law protects the lives of unborn children from the moment of conception unless abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother," said Herrod.

She told ABC15 she wouldn’t support bringing back the 15-week ban either.

"We would not support a 15-week limit," said Herrod. "Because of that, because it still is a very pro-abortion law."

Planned Parenthood told ABC15 Friday they have not received the mandate from the court yet. They said Planned Parenthood is still internally discussing potential legal options, but they believe they have longer than 14 days to make a decision on that front.