AZ lawmakers react after federal agent involved in Minneapolis shooting

PHOENIX — Arizona officials are speaking out after a man was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego:

Another person shot in cold blood by an ICE agent. They fire at his body after he’s already lying motionless. It’s despicable and completely avoidable. This lawless goon squad needs to get out of our communities and face accountability.https://t.co/C83jtyaUUU — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 24, 2026

All the escalation created the chaos that led to the murder of this US citizen. https://t.co/OduJNX7NHq — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 24, 2026

This is murder. He never brandishes the weapon. Never threatens them.

The agents escalate the situation, pushing then pepper spraying 2 citizens.

This is why this operation needs to stop these goons are escalating against US citizens. https://t.co/W1yfLQSiVO — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 24, 2026

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly:

Another person in Minneapolis is dead at the hands of federal law enforcement. What this Administration is doing isn’t making communities any safer. It’s doing the opposite and creating chaos in the streets. It has to stop now. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) January 24, 2026

Governor Katie Hobbs:

Another horrifying killing by federal agents in Minnesota. There must be a full investigation and accountability.



This violence must be brought to an end. https://t.co/DP6vvOcYPs — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) January 24, 2026

Rep. Andy Biggs:

Pray for the protection of our law enforcement officers. https://t.co/jtXiuMXKz3 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 24, 2026

The reactions come after a 37-year-old U.S. citizen was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Saturday morning amid heightened tensions between the area's immigrant community and immigration enforcement agents, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

Video footage showed multiple agents wrestling the man to the ground before shooting him. Officers are then seen backing away from the man after firing at least one shot.