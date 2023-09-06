Watch Now
AZ COVID-19 numbers are low, but wastewater testing signaling a growing cluster in Yuma

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 19:51:24-04

YUMA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,476 new COVID-19 cases this past week.

It’s less than one-tenth of one percent of the total 2.5 million cases recorded in the state. Two new deaths were also added, less than one-hundredth of a percent of the 33,731 who died mainly in the first two years of the pandemic.

Confirmed case figures have remained low this year due to the prevalence of milder COVID-19 variants and widespread at-home test availability.

Despite low case numbers, however, there are signs of COVID-19 clusters popping up in regions of the state.

Thirty-eight percent of wastewater testing sites detected a range of double to 10x the amount of viral shed in the past 15 days. One-quarter of sites found viral shed levels rose over ten-fold.

The sites with the highest levels are centered in Yuma County, indicating a growing COVID-19 cluster is likely present there. The state is also seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Federal data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported 228 hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients late last week. Comparing the data for all of last year shows the state is likely nearing a point when COVID-19 hospitalizations will have a seasonal spike which should peak in December.

The good news is COVID-19 deaths continue to trend downward.

The state has reported weekly death numbers in the single digits since early July. This has brought the four-week average down into single digits as well. The hope is even amidst a seasonal COVID-19 spike this trend will continue.

