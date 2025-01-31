AZ border community responds to 'proactive' proclamation of emergency

DOUGLAS, AZ — This week, the Douglas city council passed a proclamation of emergency to try and offset any future financial impacts of the trump administration executive orders.

As a border city, Mayor Jose Grijalva said President Donald Trump’s overhaul of immigration could have expected, and unexpected, impacts in the community that relies heavily on cross-border traffic.

That’s why he pushed for the proclamation of emergency, in the case of an economic downturn or requests for local resources to help with immigration enforcement.

“There’s already a concern with the Mexican residents and citizens over there about crossing here,” Grijalva said during Wednesday night’s council meeting. “So, that’s where we’re trying to be proactive saying if there’s any dip in our economy, we would like financial help.”

The CEO of the Douglas Business Network Ralph Robles echoed that concern. He also noted that a complete shutdown of the border, like seen during the pandemic, would bring the community to a halt.

“We are very dependent on Mexico coming to shop over here and gaining tax revenue,” Robles said.

Currently legal pedestrian and vehicular traffic are open at all border ports.

Trump has also promised to start tariffs against all Mexican-imported goods on Saturday.

“A lot of our people on this side of the area have an interest in a lot of spices and different things, quality goods, from Mexico,” Robles said.

Those against the declaration expressed concerns about spreading a false sense of emergency.

“The optics of it, people from everywhere, to include the current administration, it’s going to be ‘hey, why is Douglas declaring an emergency?’” Douglas Council Member Jose Montaño said during the meeting.

Robles said he feels safe in the border community.

“We just want to let them know that it is safe in our community, there’s nothing to fear,” Robles said. “I do have friends that live a block away from the border and they leave their doors open and unlocked.”

Douglas local and former border patrol agent Robb Victor prefers a wait-and-see approach.

“It’s okay to take our time and that’s what I told the city council and the mayor,” Victor said. “Let’s call in other agencies and let them help us determine whether or not we are in an emergency going forward.”