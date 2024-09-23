ASU announces changes due to state budget cuts to higher education funding

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University has announced several changes due to the impact of state cuts to higher education funding.

ASU will add a tuition surcharge for on-campus students in Spring 2025, the Arizona Teachers Academy faces an uncertain future, more than 2,500 Arizona residents could lose access to ASU's allocation for the Arizona Promise Scholarship Program, and the university will stop operations and close its Lake Havasu center in the summer of 2025.

ASU says its the result of recent budget cuts passed by the state Legislature and signed by the governor.

“These necessary actions reflect the continuing lack of public investment from state government for higher education in Arizona,’’ ASU President Michael M. Crow said. “ASU simply cannot be asked to fund the expansion of higher education across the state without state investment as a part of the financial structure to do so. These budget cuts put the state of Arizona even further behind in ensuring that Arizona has the talent and workforce necessary to advance its economy.”

ASU says these actions are "intended to ensure that ASU remains financially sound in the face of the defunding of public investment in higher education in the state of Arizona."

The state budget that was passed reduced ASU's operating investment by $11 million while the state also reduced funding for statewide programs such as the Arizona Teachers Academy and the Arizona Promise Scholarship program, ASU announced on Monday. It reportedly pushed the estimated real ASU impact from the budget reductions to about $24 million when compared with the prior year.