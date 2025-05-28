Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee sets sights on Tom Horne’s education position

PHOENIX — Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee, a Republican, filed a statement of interest on Tuesday night to run for the superintendent of public instruction in 2026.

Yee officially announced her interest in the position at a press conference in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Yee was first elected as state treasurer in 2018 and won reelection in 2022 after considering a run for governor. She can’t run for treasurer again because of term limits.

Before becoming Arizona’s chief banking and investment officer, Yee served in both chambers of the state Legislature.

Read the rest of this story from our news partners at KTAR here.