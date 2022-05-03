Watch
Arizona Travel ID will be mandatory starting May 2023

Posted at 10:40 AM, May 03, 2022
PHOENIX — The Arizona Travel ID will be mandatory for travelers starting exactly one year from today.

Beginning on May 3, 2023, you will need a federally compliant ID in order to get through TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.

“Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally-compliant identification such as a valid U.S. Passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license will not be accepted at TSA checkpoints,” ADOT says.

Identification cards that are federally approved have a gold star in the corner.

You can walk in to get a Travel ID, but ADOT suggests making an appointment first.

You’ll need to bring proof of identity (birth certificate or US passport), social security number, and two documents providing your residency (rental or bank statements, credit card or phone bills) at your current address.

The ID costs $25.

