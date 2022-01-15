Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee pulls out of governor race, to run for re-election

PHOENIX — Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Saturday she is withdrawing from the race for Arizona governor and is instead running for re-election.

Yee first announced her run for governor in May 2021, but as of now, her campaign is transitioning for a second term as the state treasurer.

"It is important that Arizonans have a proven conservative leader they can trust, especially during a time when the Biden Administration continues to lead the country towards a disastrous, economic downturn," said Treasurer Kimberly Yee in a press release Saturday. "I will continue to protect our state's strong economic standing and fight against Biden's big government attempts to spy on personal financial banking records of everyday citizens. I will continue to hold radical companies accountable for their actions as I did with my divestment of $143 million from Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, as a result of their discriminatory, Anti-Semitic boycott of Israel."

In addition to her role as state treasurer, for which she was elected in 2018, Yee served in the office from 2007-2010 under former Treasurer Dean Martin. She has also served as a former Senate Republican Majority Leader and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.