Arizona public universities release tuition increase proposals

The Arizona Board of Regents announced Friday that Arizona’s three public universities have released proposals for six-year growth rates for tuition, fees, and more.

Earlier this year, ABOR released a new in-state tuition structure which will it says will provide cost certainty to parents and students.

Under the regents' new maximum cost rate, the cost for tuition — which will include fees, meals and housing — will be set for up to six years. Tuition costs will be reviewed every four years.

See each proposal here:



Some highlights from ASU’s proposal include:



“The proposal for Arizona undergraduate and graduate residents who are in campus immersion programs recommits a pledge made since 2013 that caps an increase at 3% or less. That commitment was reiterated in FY20 for another 10 years. For FY24, the increase will be 3%. The Polytechnic School and New College first and second year students resume 10% reduction of base tuition.”

“Online enrollment continues to have an exponential increase through its offerings. ASU proposes a 2% tuition increase and 2% increase in fees. Capping online Arizona student tuition equal to the immersion students will also continue.”

Some highlights from NAU’s proposal include:



"With the introduction of a multi-year maximum annual growth rate for the period of Fall 2024 through Fall 2029, NAU proposes a modest maximum rate for tuition increases in any given year—3.5 percent for undergraduate resident tuition and 5 percent for graduate resident tuition and academic fees."

"The proposed 7 percent and 8 percent maximum growth rates for housing and dining, respectively, reflect the increasing operational costs in these areas and the need to continue to address deferred maintenance in the university housing infrastructure."

"To support increasing costs for operations and maintenance and to help address renovation needs, a 4.25 percent increase in residential housing is proposed."

Some highlights from UArizona’s proposal include:



"Once again, 99% of our continuing undergraduate students will experience no increase in tuition or mandatory fees for 2023-2024 due to their enrollment in the tuition guarantee program."

New, Incoming Undergraduate Students See Slight Tuition Increases: 3% Undergraduate Resident & 4% Undergraduate Non-Resident

Undergraduate Resident Tuition Maximum Growth Rate: 3%

Academic Fees Maximum Growth Rate: 5%

The proposals will be presented to ABOR on March 23 before a public hearing on March 28. The board will then vote on the proposals in April.