ABOR says legislature can do more to slow college tuition increases

The Arizona Board of Regents released a new in-state tuition structure which will it says will provide cost certainty to parents and students.

The board promises to cap in-state tuition costs, but there's a catch. The regents will only do it if the Arizona legislature increases general fund appropriations to the universities for operations, student financial aid or a combination of the two.

"We can pay for it with the state making a decision they want to invest in the work force of the future and grow the 21st-century economy. Or we will be forced to turn to families and students for that cost," regent Fred DuVal said.

The legislature will have to commit to funding every year in excess of 2.5% of the total tuition and fees revenue.

ABOR Executive Director John Arnold says that would mean an estimated $110 million commitment from the legislature in 2024 and $130 million in 2025.

"We are seeking only what we need to keep the doors open to continue to fund the growth of our enrollment which is astonishing and at a record level," DuVal said.

If the legislature doesn't deliver, university presidents are able to raise the tuition.

Under the regents' new maximum cost rate, the cost for tuition — which will include fees, meals and housing — will be set for up to 6 years. Tuition costs will be reviewed every four years.

Prior to now, tuition was reviewed annually. In April, the university presidents will submit their proposals to the regents for the 2024 school year.

