Arizona members of Congress react to Israeli strike on Iran

As tensions flare in the Middle East, Arizona lawmakers say they are closely monitoring what's happening in the region following Israel's attacks on Iran’s nuclear and missile sites.

On social media and in statements to the press, leaders from both parties say the U.S. must navigate the moment carefully.

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called for long-term stability while reaffirming support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

“I’ve spoken with Israeli Consul General Bachar and have requested more information about the intelligence that led to this preemptive action and its timing,” Stanton said in a statement posted online. “The U.S. must stand firm in support of Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself against existential threats, especially in the face of Iran’s increasing nuclear capabilities.” He also emphasized protecting U.S. assets and warned that “any attack on the United States will not go unanswered.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), the daughter of Iranian immigrants, condemned Iran’s government while urging the U.S. to avoid being drawn into further military conflict.

“I personally know how depraved and corrupt the Islamic Republic regime in Iran is. The Islamic Republic must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and the current brutal regime must be replaced," Ansari said in a statement. “I do not want to see further regional escalation that could lead to U.S. military action. De-escalation now is imperative to avoid a catastrophic war.”

Ansari also criticized President Donald Trump in her statement, calling him a “failed negotiator” and warning against using the crisis for a "reckless power grab."

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) firmly backed Israel in his post on social media.

“Israel’s preemptive actions of crippling Iran’s nuclear capabilities are about their very own existence, which they have the absolute right to. I stand with Israel,” he wrote on X.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) reposted Secretary Rubio's statement, adding, "America First." Rubio's statement said Israel took "unilateral" action against Iran and added that Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.